ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- It's been raining across most of Newfoundland for days and the excess water is causing flooding and has damaged a highway.

Provincial officials tweeted pictures this morning of a yawning crevasse that opened across the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Springdale, N.L., about 500 kilometres west of St. John's.

Police in the area say the road is impassable and that they're not sure how long it will take to repair the damage.

In nearby King's Point, N.L., Mayor Perry Gillingham declared a temporary state of emergency because of flooding on a main road.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney tweeted this morning that St. John's has seen over 130 centimetres of rain since Friday.

After more than a week of rain and fog, an Environment Canada rainfall warning for much of the Avalon Peninsula has been lifted and residents of the provincial capital finally saw the sun this morning.

