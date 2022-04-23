Religious item from the 1700s stolen from N.B. church: RCMP

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re holds a monstrance as he celebrates a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re holds a monstrance as he celebrates a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island