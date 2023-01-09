Remains found in P.E.I. those of N.B. teen who fell off fishing boat: RCMP

Police say human remains found in Prince Edward Island in September are those of a teenage boy who fell off a fishing boat in New Brunswick in August.

The RCMP responded to a report that human remains had been found in the water near Skinners Pond, P.E.I., around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2022.

At the time, police said it was possible the remains could be connected to the disappearance of 15-year-old Justin Landry.

On Monday, the RCMP confirmed the remains have been positively identified as those of Landry.

The teen was reported lost at sea after he fell off a fishing vessel several kilometres from the wharf in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., on Aug. 29, 2022.

The RCMP, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, local boaters, the Canadian Coast Guard, a Transport Canada aircraft, RCMP divers and a search-and-rescue helicopter all assisted in the search for Landry last summer.