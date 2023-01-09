Remains found in P.E.I. those of N.B. teen who fell off fishing boat: RCMP
Police say human remains found in Prince Edward Island in September are those of a teenage boy who fell off a fishing boat in New Brunswick in August.
The RCMP responded to a report that human remains had been found in the water near Skinners Pond, P.E.I., around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2022.
At the time, police said it was possible the remains could be connected to the disappearance of 15-year-old Justin Landry.
On Monday, the RCMP confirmed the remains have been positively identified as those of Landry.
The teen was reported lost at sea after he fell off a fishing vessel several kilometres from the wharf in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., on Aug. 29, 2022.
The RCMP, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, local boaters, the Canadian Coast Guard, a Transport Canada aircraft, RCMP divers and a search-and-rescue helicopter all assisted in the search for Landry last summer.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan's pain
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of being complicit in his wife Meghan's anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation.
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
How passengers were treated during the holidays to be discussed at committee hearing Monday
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues is meeting on Monday afternoon, to discuss an opposition-backed request for an emergency hearing to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season.
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisers in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Toronto
-
Six people injured in 8-vehicle collision involving school bus on Hwy. 403 ramp in Oakville
Six people have been taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a vacuum truck on Highway 403 in Oakville.
-
Toronto eatery named 2nd best Italian restaurant in the world
A Toronto establishment has been named one of the best Italian restaurants in the world.
-
Ontario man pleads guilty to transporting two people into the U.S. across the Niagara River
An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to transporting two people across the Niagara River into the United States nearly four years ago.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | Details to come Monday on $600 relief for Alberta families, seniors, most vulnerable: government
The provincial government will reveal on Monday the details of a plan to provide $600 in relief to Alberta families, seniors and the most vulnerable.
-
Cartel violence near Mazatlan didn't stop beers by the pool: Albertans
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico returned home Saturday night after a wave of cartel violence erupted in the country this week, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
-
Cenovus says extreme winter weather affected refinery production
Cenovus Energy Inc. says its refinery throughput for the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 will be weaker than expected.
Montreal
-
Driver killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Montreal North
A person was found dead in an SUV early Monday morning in northeast Montreal after a collision followed by a fire. Shortly before daybreak, the sex and identity of the person had not yet been determined.
-
Snowboard Cross World Cup cancelled at Ste. Anne ski resort
The Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort is back in operation Monday, but the upcoming Battle Royal: FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup has been cancelled.
-
Quebec reports 27 new hospitalizations amid rise in 'Kraken' variant
As Quebec reports the presence of the new 'Kraken' COVID-19 variant, the Ministry of Health reported four more deaths related to the disease and a 27-patient increase in hospitalizations.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | Details to come Monday on $600 relief for Alberta families, seniors, most vulnerable: government
The provincial government will reveal on Monday the details of a plan to provide $600 in relief to Alberta families, seniors and the most vulnerable.
-
Alta. mental health and addiction minister criticized for sharing 'false' info on homelessness
A now-deleted tweet shared by Alberta's mental health and addiction minister's official account has some saying he was promoting "false information."
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place for Henvey Inlet First Nation due to 'armed and dangerous' man
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a 'shelter in place' for Henvey Inlet First Nation, about 85 kilometres north of Parry Sound, Monday morning.
London
-
Motor vehicle collision kills pedestrian Saturday evening
London Police closed Oxford Street in both directions between Maitland Street and Waterloo Street Saturday evening due to a fatal motor vehicle collision
-
Owen Sound residents scrambling without internet or cable after cut cables discovered
Ten homes scrambled to entertain themselves after their TV cable and internet lines were mysteriously severed.
-
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
Winnipeg
-
Missing Flin Flon woman found dead
A missing Flin Flon woman, who has been missing since Dec. 31, has been found dead.
-
Delta 9 laying off about 40 staff to buoy struggling cultivation, wholesale sectors
A Manitoba cannabis company announced it is temporarily laying off about 40 employees in a push to bolster its struggling cultivation and wholesale outfits.
-
City to finally to take ownership of province-owned parks
The City of Winnipeg is finalizing plans to take ownership of 30 park properties within the city limits that are technically still owned by the Province of Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to fix LRT
Ottawa's mayor is defending the city's decision to hire a firm that employs the former head of OC Transpo to help fix the LRT system's latest problems.
-
Part of Ottawa LRT shut down for fifth straight day
Ottawa light rail passengers are dealing with a fifth straight day of disrupted commutes on Monday with part of the system still shut down.
-
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation
A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
Vancouver
-
Investigation launched in Burnaby following report of possibly armed man: RCMP
An investigation has been launched in Burnaby after someone reported seeing a man carrying a firearm near Metrotown SkyTrain Station early Monday.
-
'Abusive, unfair, cruel': Scathing B.C. court decision slams wrongful dismissal of senior
A B.C. senior has been awarded more than $200,000 in a wrongful dismissal case, with the judge describing the employer's conduct as abusive, vicious, cruel, and profoundly harmful.
-
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
Regina
-
Welcome back Bedard: Pats' captain records new personal best in return from World Juniors
Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard recorded four goals and two assists for a new career-high in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the Brandt Centre.
-
Man faces 5 charges after multiple collisions on Ring Road: Regina police
A driver in Regina is facing five charges following a string of collisions on Ring Road.
-
Homebuyers hope 'patience pays off' as prices drop, recession predictions loom
Some prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years. But many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | West Shore RCMP release new photo of man missing from Langford
Mounties on the West Shore have released a new photo of a missing man who has not been seen for three weeks. Police are searching for James Cheetham, 60, who was last seen in Langford, B.C., on Dec. 19 and was reported missing on Jan. 1.
-
Victoria takes owner of 'dangerous' dog to court over alleged bylaw violations
The City of Victoria has won an injunction against a resident it claims has repeatedly breached its Animal Responsibility Bylaw by failing to control his dog.
-
2 dead in Comox house fire, cause under investigation
Two people are dead as a result of a house fire Friday afternoon in Comox, B.C.