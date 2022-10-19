Remains found in Saint John are those of man missing since May: police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say human remains that were found last month are those of a man who has been missing since May.

The Saint John Police Force previously reported that they recovered the remains from the water at Long Wharf on Sept. 13.

An autopsy was performed the next day.

At the time, a forensic anthropologist believed the remains were those of a young woman, and police were working to identify them.

However, police now say the remains are those of a man. They have been positively identified through DNA analysis as those of Chi "John" Thien Tran. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

The 20-year-old was last seen on May 3 around 11 p.m. in the area of Parkwood Avenue in the north end of the city.

On May 17, police said a black backpack was found on Bayshore Beach in the area of Sea Street in west Saint John. Tran’s identification was found in the backpack.

Police said there was evidence that the backpack may have washed ashore.

Since May, police have conducted several searches, including marine searches, in the area but said they found no other evidence.

The Saint John Police Force’s Major Crime Unit and the coroner's office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tran's death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.