Remains identified as missing N.B. senior

Police in Saint John say partial human remains found by fishermen in the Bay of Fundy on New Year's Eve were from a missing senior citizen.

Shirley Woodhouse, 72, was last seen on Nov. 7, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the Westmorland Road area.

Her car, a 2012 grey Hyundai Sonata, was located three days later in the area of Cape Spencer on Red Head Road, in Mispec, NB.

A full search was launched the following day, and a number of her personal belongings were located, leading police to believe she'd fallen from a cliff.

"Although there is no certainty, due to the nature and location of these items, it is reasonable to believe that Shirley may have sustained a fall from the edge of the cliff to the water," read a news release on November 15th.

Police say fishermen located remains in the water on Jan. 31, which were collected and sent for DNA analysis.

They were confirmed to be from Shirley Woodhouse on April 19,

In a news release Wednesday, police expressed sympathy to her loved ones.

"The Saint John Police would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Shirley Woodhouse during this most difficult time," read the release.

Police say no cause of death has been determined at this time, and further inquiries should be directed to the Coroner’s Office.