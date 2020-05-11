HALIFAX -- The remains of one of the six victims of a military helicopter crash into the Mediterranean Sea last month are expected to be returned to Halifax today.

Maritime Forces Atlantic says a motorcade will escort the remains of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, 23, from Halifax International Airport to the Atlantic Funeral Home in Dartmouth, N.S., starting at 6 p.m. Atlantic Time.

It says the motorcade will include members of Cowbrough's family as well as military and civilian dignitaries.

The April 29 Cyclone crash represents the largest loss of life in one day for the Canadian Armed Forces since six Canadian soldiers were killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on Easter Sunday 2007.

Officials said Sunday they had identified the partial remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, the second victim to be found.

The other four Canadian Armed Forces members, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, are missing and presumed dead.

A search for the rest of the remains is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 11, 2020.