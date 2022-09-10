Remembering Ralph: Man inspired community with driveway walk
In June of 2020, Ralph Richardson began walking in his driveway and ended up raising thousands of dollars for Parkinson's Canada.
In February of this year, Richardson lost his battle with the disease, but his memory lives on this weekend.
When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Richardson's daily exercise program was shut down and he couldn't go to the mall to walk with other seniors. To keep fit, he started doing laps in his driveway.
With the help of his wife Berys and his caretaker Greg Hicks, he eventually raised over $30,000 through the Ralph Richardson's Driveway Walk.
On Thursday, a crowd of friends and supporters returned to Richardson's driveway.
"It brings back a lot of memories of all the people that came to the driveway and cheered him on," said Berys Richardson. "People were inspired and encouraged to keep going. People who actually never got up and moved were inspired to, in nursing homes for instance, to walk up and down the halls. Things like that."
Hicks called his old friend a determined man.
"He got out there and he would walk on days that he could barely move. He would come out to the driveway and walk 15, 20 laps of the driveway, which for him was a pretty big deal," said Hicks.
The Spinning Wheels Tour Team dropped by during their stop in Moncton to pay their respects to what Ralph accomplished.
The cycling team left Victoria, B.C., in June and will finish their cross-country trek next week in St. John's, N.L., in support of Canadians living with the disease.
“Parkinson's tends to be an isolating illness," said Steve Iseman, one of the cyclists. "I'm not exactly sure why. Maybe there is a stigma to it, or people are embarrassed about their symptoms. It can make you appear elderly well ahead of your years."
Married for 53 years, Berys said it was bittersweet to see people back in her driveway to show their support for her late husband who was 81 when he passed away.
"To live with a man who was always on the go sometimes was hard. So I learned to walk beside him on a lot of those occasions," she said.
Hicks, who was in charge of Ralph's driveway walk campaign, has helped organize a “superwalk” on Sunday at the dunes boardwalk in Bouctouche, N.B.
The walk is to remember Ralph and anyone else who has lost their battle with Parkinson's.
Hicks said he misses Richardson dearly.
"Very much so. Very much so. And that's why the walk we're having on Sunday is in his memory. I hope moving forward to actually make it a yearly event."
The walk takes place in Bouctouche on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Donations can be made at the event or online.
More information can be found on the Team Ralph Facebook page.
