Remembering the Broncos: Moncton man has connection to Humboldt tragedy

Randolph MacLEAN proudly wore green and gold to work Thursday morning in Moncton.

It was his way of reflecting on the five-year anniversary of a tragedy that devastated the community of Humboldt, Sask., and the entire country.

The superintendent and CEO of the Anglophone East School District was the Vice-President of the Humboldt Broncos on April 6, 2018, when a transport truck went through a stop sign and struck a bus carrying the junior hockey team.

Sixteen people died and 13 more were injured. Some badly, even paralyzed.

“I knew everyone of them. I knew everyone of the kids, I knew the coaches,” said MacLEAN.

MacLEAN still vividly remembers hearing the news from another team executive.

“I walked into the gym and I could read it on his face that something was up,” he recalled. “He said, 'There's been an accident,' and I said, 'Well, it's April in Saskatchewan, the bus slid off the road and there was a broken leg and maybe a couple of kids can't make the game,' and he said, 'No, there's been an accident and there's fatalities.”

He says he can walk anyone through from the moment he found about the crash to the next four days.

“To the end of the vigil to the next two weeks after that as I attended 13 funerals in ten days,” said MacLEAN.

Originally from Halifax, MacLEAN moved from Humboldt to Moncton last year to take on a new challenge in the field of education, but it's impossible to leave the Broncos behind.

“I'm proud to know them. They came and put on the jersey and played their hearts out and were proud to be Humboldt Broncos and were great kids and they contributed to our community,” he said.

MacLEAN called Humboldt a tight-knit community that loves sports, especially hockey.

“Saturday night, Friday night, you know the Humboldt Broncos are the only show in town. Of a 7,000-sized community, you'll have 1,500 people at the rink,” he said.

His memory is impeccable.

MacLEAN goes through the entire 2018 roster and makes a comment about each player.

He knows what all the survivors are doing and is still in touch with some of the players' parents.

“We had a horrific event, a horrific tragedy. An accident that occurred that will have their names in each one of their stories ingrained into my mind for perpetuity,“ said MacLEAN.

MacLEAN spoke about the Broncos at an assembly at a Moncton high school Thursday morning.

“That fact that they’re not here provides me a huge sense of sadness and sorrow,” said MacLEAN. “I spoke in front of the whole school at Harrison Trimble today. They’re having green shirt day. In Moncton, New Brunswick. That talks about the impact and the strength of the human spirit.”

A difficult day no doubt, but MacLEAN called it an honour to talk about the Broncos.