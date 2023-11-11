Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region

A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.

The Remembrance Day ceremony at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth is set to start at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony is held at the Veterans War Memorial at the pond, and is a change to the usual spot of Grand Parade in Halifax.

In New Brunswick, Fredericton’s ceremony will be held at the Fredericton Cenotaph, as well as the TD Station in Saint John.

In P.E.I., the main ceremony in Charlottetown will be held at the Cenotaph at Province House, and will begin at 10:45 a.m.