Remembrance Day ceremony at Sullivan's Pond in Dartmouth attended by thousands
An estimated 14,000 people turned out Saturday at Sullivan’s Pond for the Remembrance Day ceremony.
The ceremony began with its parade marching in. Including military personnel, veterans, and young cadets.
The thousands attending paid tribute to those fallen as well as the people that continue to serve and protect today. They prayed and laid wreaths and poppies.
Among them was Pvt. John Curwin’s mother, Danita, who laid the ‘silver cross mother’ wreath.
Curwin was among the Canadians who died in Afghanistan.
“He was inspired by his daughter. When 9/11 happened, she looked up at her father and asked ‘daddy is there anything we can do to help those people’ and so from there he took it that he wants to join the military,” said Danita.
She said every step she takes echoes the memory of a son who dedicated his life to others.
Today, alongside everyone else, she commemorates the legacy he left behind.
“When I lost him it took a long while to come back and realize that what he was doing was for the country and for this children,” said Danita.
Veterans and families lay out wreaths at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Sullivan's Pond in Dartmouth. (CTV/Hafsa Arif)For veterans, remembering is often emotional.
“All the poppies, each and every one of them, those are somebody’s tomorrow, for all of our today,” Veteran Medric Cousineau said tearfully.
Cousineau says he is a living testament to the impact an individual can have.
“They say you die twice in some cultures. Once when you physically die and the other when nobody says your name. Well, Sergeant Al Smith, I walk the face of the earth because of that man,” explained Cousineau. “If Al had been a second slower I’d be dead. So today. I honour Al because he gave me what I have.”
Cousineau himself is considered a hero. Adorning his chest is the second highest medal for bravery.
He’s the son of two military veterans. He said he was inspired to join the military because of his father.
“You get to a point where you realize that things are so much bigger than you as an individual. It makes it easier to make that kind of commitment and sacrifice,” said Cousineau.
Today is a remembrance of the stories that transcend time with tales of courage, sacrifice and the enduring spirit of those who serve.
Click here for a photo gallery of the Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands flee Gaza hospital, health officials say, but many, including babies, still trapped
Thousands of people have fled Gaza's largest hospital as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates, but hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a power blackout, remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials.
Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today
After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear to have any Canadians on it.
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Toronto
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Man stabbed, another arrested in Etobicoke: TPS
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke on Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Japanese hockey players in Calgary to play exhibition series
A group of Japanese youngsters got a very Calgary welcome Saturday.
-
Ice climber killed in Kananaskis avalanche Saturday
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
-
Final buildings in Calgary's second Chinatown set for demolition
Out with the old and in with the new, two historic building in Calgary’s second Chinatown set to be demolished for 18-storey tower.
Montreal
-
'We, as Quebecois, want a ceasefire': Thousands march for Gaza in Montreal
Thousands gathered in downtown Montreal Sunday afternoon for another demonstration calling for the Israel-Hamas war to end in a ceasefire.
-
Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire in TMR
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Mount Royal.
-
Garland produces two points as Canucks beat Canadiens 5-2
Conor Garland had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday night.
Edmonton
-
Images from father and son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
'I was proud': Edmonton girl runs 8 days to raise thousands for humanitarian relief
A 10-year-old Edmonton girl ran for more than a week to raise money for humanitarian aid.
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim identified in Moose Factory death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have release the name of the victim in the ongoing death investigation being conducted in Moose Factory with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and are looking for video footage from the area between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
-
Freedom Sisters turning the Sault purple
A campaign is underway in Sault Ste. Marie to turn the city purple in an effort to raise awareness of violence against women.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
London
-
Pedestrian struck: serious motor vehicle collision in North London Sunday
London Police have closed a section of Adelaide Street tonight as they investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
-
Lastman’s Bad Boy nears bankruptcy, undergoing 'restructuring' proceedings
Citing a 'challenging economic environment,' Lastman’s Bad Boy has filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as it undergoes restructuring proceedings. The company said all stores — including its London location — remain open.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating Osborne Village triple stabbing
Three people are in hospital after a stabbing incident in Osborne Village Sunday afternoon.
-
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa's red light cameras issue $14 million in fines in 9 months
Motorists received $14 million in fines for running red lights in the first nine months of 2023, as Ottawa's red light cameras caught thousands of drivers across the city.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Melissa Lamb returns to CTV Morning Live
A familiar face returns to your TV screen this morning. Starting today, CTV News is excited to welcome back Melissa Lamb to CTV Morning Live.
-
Ottawa organization helping parents install car seats in jeopardy
A local Ottawa charity known for helping parents install their car seats correctly is now looking for help to keep its doors open.
Saskatoon
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
-
Saskatoon man who went into medical distress while in custody is now recovering, police say
A Saskatoon man who was in critical condition after experiencing a medical emergency in a police holding cell is now in stable condition, police say.
Vancouver
-
Family seeks answers as man in mental health crisis presumed dead after interaction with RCMP
According to his family, Don Bennett was an avid horseman, and loving father and grandfather with a trademark boisterous personality.
-
Three housing affordability motions coming to Vancouver city council this week
Vancouver City Hall will welcome three motions this week, all focused on housing affordability.
-
Squamish, B.C., man killed by avalanche in Alberta
A man from Squamish, B.C., was killed in an avalanche near the B.C.-Alta. border on Saturday, Mounties confirmed.
Regina
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.
Vancouver Island
-
Major housing project pitched for block surrounding Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral
The Anglican Church has pitched a plan to build as many as 500 units of housing for 1,500 people on the city block owned by the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island 10-year-old faces fears to teach lesson about mental health
There's a big lesson from a young person about finding the courage to vanquish the Worry Monster in all of us.
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.