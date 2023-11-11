Remembrance Day ceremony held at 100-year-old Fredericton Cenotaph

Cool weather in the capital didn’t stop a crowd from coming out to remember Frederictons fallen at the local Cenotaph.

"The cenotaph was established in 1923 and the names that are on the cenotaph are veterans that are buried overseas," said Don Swain, president of Fredericton Legion, Branch No. 04.

Alongside the century-old cenotaph stood veterans from many conflicts.

Francis LeBlanc, 97, served during the Second World War.

"My brother-in-law got killed over there, over in Germany” Leblanc said.

“I was over in Germany, I spent some time over there, and I think how he didn't make it, he didn't make it and I did,” he said.

“Going down through France and Belgium and all them places, and by the time you'd get home, you'd be glad to be home.

Fond memories for this 92-year-old veteran, Bob Jones, who was an army chaplain. He signed up in 1949.

"At times I miss it, at Christmas time especially, I did some time with the Navy,” Jones said.

“At Christmas time you'd visit all the ship's that would be alongside, and everyone would have a Christmas dinner and a Christmas party and I'd have the privilege of visiting each ship,” he said.

“So I got about eight Christmas dinners before I ever got home, so that time of year it was especially nice.”

Younger veterans say they're here to pay their respects to the older generation and the fallen.

Fourth Royal Canadian Regiment Sergeant Daniel Smith did two tours in Afghanistan.

"It's good, it's big shoes to fill, I like seeing them out here," Smith said.

Hundreds gathered on the sidelines waiting to place their poppies.

"I think it's important for us to always to remember the sacrifice that it took to become this great country that we are,” said Promise Mwenga, as he lined up to place his poppy.

“And, to remember some of the mistakes and some of the actions that were taken by the people that came before us to make sure we have what we have.”

Taking the time to honour and remember Fredericton's fallen, at a now century-old cenotaph.

