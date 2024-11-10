Remembrance Day: Here’s what’s open and closed in the Maritimes

Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes on Remembrance Day.

Nova Scotia

Grocery stores including Sobeys, Super Store, Walmart, Giant Tiger, Costco are closed.

NSLC locations are closed.

All malls are closed.

All public schools, colleges and universities are closed.

Canada post is closed.

All banks will be closed.

Halifax Water offices will be closed to the public on Monday.

Waste collection: there will be no garbage and organics, or recyclables collection services on Monday.

Halifax Transit will run on its holiday schedule. Veterans, military personnel and their accompanying family members will be offered free rides on buses and ferries. Halifax Transit asks military personnel to be in uniform or show their military identification card when they board.

Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth, N.S. will remain open.

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations are closed, however some locations may be on adjusted holiday hours.

Nine Locks Brewing Tap Room and Cold Beer Store are open regular business hours.

Mooseheads Cold Beer Store in Dartmouth will be open.

New Brunswick

NB Liquor stores will be closed.

All public schools, colleges and universities are closed.

All malls will be closed.

Saint John City Market is closed Monday.

All banks are closed.

Canada post is closed.

Prince Edward Island

All banks are closed.

All malls are closed.

All PEI Liquor corporate retail stores will be closed.

All public schools, colleges and universities are closed.