

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's transportation minister says it's unlikely all tolls will be removed from the Cobequid Pass, the province's only toll highway.

Lloyd Hines says maintenance and capital costs will fall to all provincial taxpayers if tolls are entirely removed from the stretch of highway, opened in 1997 in an effort to reduce accidents in an area formerly referred to as "Death Valley."

Hines says the legislation that created the highway gives the government discretion in changing the tolls, and a final decision is expected in about a year.

But Progressive Conservative Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, the MLA for Cumberland North, says she "fundamentally disagrees," saying the act clearly states the tolls must be removed once the debt on the bonds issued to build the highway are paid off.

Smith-McCrossin says it is unfair to expect people in her riding to continue to pay more when taxpayers in the rest of Nova Scotia don't have to.

Although the Cobequid Pass -- a 45-kilometre stretch of highway that runs between Amherst and Truro -- is the province's only tolled highway, Hines pointed out Halifax has two tolled harbour bridges.

The Liberal government has said it plans to remove Cobequid Pass tolls for Nova Scotia motorists, but is considering what to do about commercial trucking and out-of-province motorists.