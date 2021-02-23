DARTMOUTH -- Described as "quiet, respectful and funny," 25-year-old Joseph Beals was also a talented artist and a devoted husband and father.

His friends and family called him JoJo, but his life came to a tragic and unexpected end on the weekend when he was shot to death in his SUV in Dartmouth.

It was just after 2 p.m. Saturday -- during the height of a snowstorm -- when police responded to what appeared to be a serious crash.

It didn't take long to determine Beals had been shot.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Seeking leads, police are asking anyone in the Woodlawn area who may have surveillance or dash-cam video from Saturday afternoon to bring it forward.

"Certainly, with any investigations, we look to technology that might be available to us," said Halifax police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod.

Friends and family are already doing their part with hundreds donating. A GoFundMe page launched Monday night to help cover funeral expenses passed the halfway mark to its goal of $15,000 on Tuesday evening. By 9:45 p.m., it had reached $8,830.

The homicide is the third in the Halifax area so far this year and, so far, no charges have been laid in any of them.

For some, there are disturbing parallels to the bloodshed in Halifax 2016 when no fewer than three young men were shot to death in a single week.

"There was shock back in 2016, and I think this time, people are more involved in trying to do more for the kids and for the community," said Colter Simmonds, a North Preston youth worker.

Frontline youth workers say the murders have touched countless people in the tight-knit community, and there's renewed determination to stop the violence.

"I think it's more of a wake-up-call that this is not going to be our reality anymore," Simmonds said.

The family is said to be doing as best they can, but with a five-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter among those left behind, the killing of JoJo Beals has left a huge void in the lives of those who loved him dearly.