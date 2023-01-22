Repair project finally a reality to students and staff at N.B. school
Students and staff at Salisbury Regional School in Salisbury, N.B. finally got their wish last week, but it took over a decade of waiting.
The parking lot at the school has been riddled with potholes and has been in a state of decay for years.
The condition is so bad one parent took matters into his own hands ten months ago.
Dave-Aallen Gouthro sent 72 letters with a chunk of asphalt in each one to every MLA in the province, the Department of Education, the Anglophone East School District, the village office and media outlets as well.
District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said after a few years on the capital project list, the province has approved and funded the project.
"It will focus on upgrading the parking lot and entry way at Salisbury regional school. The project will cost $450, 000," said Patterson in an email.
On Sunday, Gouthro explained why he sent the packages.
"I thought if I could do a very politely worded letter in a very embarrassing way you know maybe we could get that ball rolling. It's just a good example of that squeaky wheel ultimately getting the grease. If you advocate for yourself and you if you do it consistently and respectfully, ultimately you will get the job done," said Gouthro.
Gouthro said the parking lot is the centre of the village.
"We've got a skate boarding park here. We have a tennis court here, we have town hall here. So, it's not just the school body that is using this parking lot it's the whole community," he said.
Emma Doukas, one of the school's student council presidents, said the parking lot is a constant danger to students and the staff because the potholes are so deep.
"They fill up with ice, they fill up with water whenever any weather condition happens so it's very difficult for us to maneuver safely through as drivers or as walkers," said Doukas.
Patterson said the project will be completed over the summer.
"Honestly, it's amazing," said Doukas. "We've been waiting 15 years for this It's going to be great for all the people that come. No more damage to cars."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then probably tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and enter a white van, but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was inside.
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Brooke Henderson makes Canadian golf history with 13th LPGA win
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title. Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes. She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau
After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
Toronto
-
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
Calgary
-
Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified
The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.
-
Winter is back, as heavy snowfall hits parts of Calgary
Winter resumed early Sunday morning in Calgary as heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the city.
-
New WinSport wheelchairs to aid in adaptive multisport program
WinSport is expanding programming with the unveiling of 27 new wheelchairs that were purchased through the support of a grant by The Calgary Foundation.
Montreal
-
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
-
Quebec data shows CO2 levels higher than acceptable in a third of classrooms measured
The number of classrooms in Quebec where CO2 levels exceed Health Canada and the Quebec institute of public health's (INSPQ) recommendations appears to be higher than what the education minister said is appropriate.
-
Man discovered bleeding with hands bound on St-Laurent Blvd.: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was found bleeding with his hands bound downtown Sunday morning. Police believe the 38-year-old man was assaulted by one or two people inside an abandoned building on St-Laurent Boulevard, near Ontario Street.
Edmonton
-
'They are really doing a commendable job': Organization providing beds for kids in need
An organization that provides new beds for children who need them made a delivery Saturday to a family that recently moved to Edmonton.
-
Car turns into Valley Line train during testing
A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.
-
Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers
Vancouver dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then probably tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and enter a white van, but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was inside.
-
The annual Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge at Crimison Ridge returns
With favourable weather, the second annual Crimson Ridge: Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge was a great improvement over the debut event.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
London
-
‘Housing, housing, housing’: London area leaders speak to province at ROMA Conference
There is no question about what Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan wants to tell provincial leaders in Toronto, Ont. over the next few days.
-
Café faces two break-ins in less than 6 months
The Sidetrack café in Wortley village has fallen victim to not one but two break-ins.
-
‘Significant Fuel Spill’ closes westbound 401 near London, Ont.
A six-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Two arrested in ridesharing assault: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection to an assault of a ridesharing driver last week.
-
'Such good medicine': Community Care Camp keeps Winnipeg's unsheltered warm
An Indigenous-led initiative seeking to help Winnipeg's unsheltered population stay warm during the coldest days of winter is now running at Thunderbird House.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to three house fires in less than 12 hours
Winnipeg firefighters were busy overnight, responding to three house fires in the central part of the city.
Ottawa
-
Construction to begin this fall on new Salvation Army 'Centre of Hope' on Montreal Road
The Salvation Army hopes to begin construction on its new community hub in Vanier this fall, as the area councillor and residents continue to raise concerns about the proposed plan.
-
Brooke Henderson makes Canadian golf history with 13th LPGA win
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title. Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes. She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Significant' snowfall possible for Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying a significant snowfall is possible Wednesday night and Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon settles dispute with Arbutus over Rosewood development
The city has come to an agreement with a Vancouver-based developer that will allow its development of a 244-unit apartment complex in Rosewood to continue.
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Daylight stabbing sends 1 to hospital in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are investigating after an injured man who had been stabbed was found on a bus Saturday afternoon.
-
Canadian Coast Guard called in after fuel spill in English Bay
Federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations officials have been called in to assess the impact of a fuel spill in English Bay Saturday.
-
Abbotsford shooting near airport leaves 4 injured
Four men in their 20s were shot Saturday night in what police describe as a targeted incident in Abbotsford.
Regina
-
Regina Pats charity auction leads to $13K sale of Bedard jersey
The Regina Pats managed to raise over $13,000 for charity in its auction of a certain cartoon themed jersey.
-
Man arrested after attempted break in at Moose Jaw Event Centre
Moose Jaw police managed to stop a break and enter in progress early Sunday morning with the help of a canine unit.
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.
Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.
Vancouver Island
-
Message in a bottle found in B.C. inspires international friendship
While it's not unusual for Lisa Amorim to spot wildlife while paddling her kayak, seeing a bottle bobbing about beside her is.
-
3 weeks of Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Victoria's Chinatown
After two years of pandemic-hampered Lunar New Year celebrations, Canada's oldest Chinatown has begun three weeks of in-person celebrations for the Year of the Rabbit.
-
Missing Saanich teen may have been spotted in Burnaby a month after her disappearance, RCMP say
More than a month after her disappearance, police in the Lower Mainland are renewing their call for information on missing Saanich teen Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.