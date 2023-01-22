Repair project finally a reality to students and staff at N.B. school

Students and staff at Salisbury Regional School in Salisbury, N.B. finally got their wish last week, but it took over a decade of waiting.

The parking lot at the school has been riddled with potholes and has been in a state of decay for years.

The condition is so bad one parent took matters into his own hands ten months ago.

Dave-Aallen Gouthro sent 72 letters with a chunk of asphalt in each one to every MLA in the province, the Department of Education, the Anglophone East School District, the village office and media outlets as well.

District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said after a few years on the capital project list, the province has approved and funded the project.

"It will focus on upgrading the parking lot and entry way at Salisbury regional school. The project will cost $450, 000," said Patterson in an email.

On Sunday, Gouthro explained why he sent the packages.

"I thought if I could do a very politely worded letter in a very embarrassing way you know maybe we could get that ball rolling. It's just a good example of that squeaky wheel ultimately getting the grease. If you advocate for yourself and you if you do it consistently and respectfully, ultimately you will get the job done," said Gouthro.

Gouthro said the parking lot is the centre of the village.

"We've got a skate boarding park here. We have a tennis court here, we have town hall here. So, it's not just the school body that is using this parking lot it's the whole community," he said.

Emma Doukas, one of the school's student council presidents, said the parking lot is a constant danger to students and the staff because the potholes are so deep.

"They fill up with ice, they fill up with water whenever any weather condition happens so it's very difficult for us to maneuver safely through as drivers or as walkers," said Doukas.

Patterson said the project will be completed over the summer.

"Honestly, it's amazing," said Doukas. "We've been waiting 15 years for this It's going to be great for all the people that come. No more damage to cars."