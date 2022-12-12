Replacement roundabout for major intersection opens in Charlottetown

A major intersection in Charlottetown has reopened after a month-long construction project. It saw one of Prince Edward Island’s strangest intersections replaced with a roundabout.

City officials expect it will take drivers some time to get used to the new intersection. However, once that learning curve is over they say it will be better than the pair of intersecting stoplights it replaced.

“What was here before, it worked, but it was confusing. There’s a lot delays and it’s just not a typical intersection,” said Scott Adams, the public works manager. “There’s a lot of risks associated for accidents, so that’s why we wanted to update it and modernize this intersection.”

Construction had partially closed the intersection for four to five months, but cars kept moving along Saint Peters Road for much of that time.

Still, there were challenges travelling through the area.

“I hope it makes the traffic way better for us and everybody that’s driving through it,” said Juanita Leary, the president of Vogue Optical, whose headquarters gave the “Vogue Optical Intersection” its informal name. “It is nice to have it open for sure because it’s been closed for months, so it’s totally congested our parking lot and it’s been extremely busy with people cutting through.”

Businesses faced significant issues with people using their parking lots to get around the detour.

“It is stopping, so all of her staff are super excited about that because it wasn’t totally safe,” said Leary.

The design and build was made more challenging by the limited space, with the intersection surrounded on all sides by businesses.

Despite the number of roundabouts in and around Charlottetown, and on P.E.I. in general, the new one is relatively complex.

It has five entrances and exits, two of which are very close together where the roads almost converge at a right angle. That, of course, led to a little bit of confusion on opening day.