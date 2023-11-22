Report expected today on fatal capsizing off N.S. of First Nation fishing vessel
Canada's transportation safety agency is releasing its report today on the capsizing of the fishing vessel Tyhawk off western Cape Breton, which resulted in the loss of two crew.
The Transportation Safety Board says the crab-fishing boat based in Elsipogtog First Nation, in New Brunswick, sank with five crew on board on April 3, 2021.
Four were rescued by the fishing vessel Northumberland Spray, but one of them, 39-year-old Seth Monahan, was pronounced dead in hospital.
Craig Sock, the vessel's captain, went overboard, and his brother Derek Sock says his body has never been found.
Deckhands Tristan Joseph, 26, Justus Augustine, 26, and Chase Paul, 22, survived after they were pulled from the water.
The safety board says it is making three safety recommendations as a result of its investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
