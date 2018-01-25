

CTV Atlantic





Police say the reported abduction of a woman from a parking lot in New Glasgow, N.S. didn’t actually happen, and now the woman who reported the incident is facing charges.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of an abduction in the parking lot of the Aberdeen Business Centre, near the Giant Tiger store, at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

A woman told police a man had assaulted her in the parking lot and forced her into her 2017 white Dodge Durango. She said the suspect then left the area in the vehicle and drove to Blue Mountain.

Once in Blue Mountain, she said the man fled the scene in another vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Pictou County District RCMP was also called to investigate an alleged assault in Blue Mountain in connection with the abduction.

The woman was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police now say they have determined the abduction didn’t take place.

The woman who reported it has been charged with mischief and is due to appear in court at a later date.

However, police say the RCMP is still investigating the alleged assault in Blue Mountain.