Report on possible mystery brain disorder in New Brunswick to be released Thursday

Neurological

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference, Monday, February 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island