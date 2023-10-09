Reported peace officer impersonation was an off-duty police officer: P.E.I. RCMP

Police say a reported impersonation of a peace officer in Cornwall, P.E.I., was an off-duty RCMP constable in uniform returning home after shift.

In a Sunday news release, RCMP said it had received a 911 report that a man identifying himself as an RCMP officer asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Ferry Road Saturday night. The woman refused and ran home to call the emergency line.

In an update Monday, police confirmed the man was an off-duty RCMP constable in uniform heading home after work, who then attempted to give safety advice to the woman who was walking in a dark area.

Police say the off-duty officer was from a neighbouring RCMP district, and was trying to tell the woman she should be walking on the opposite side of the road facing traffic, to avoid potentially being struck from behind by passing vehicles.

The woman couldn’t see the officer’s uniform, and left before the officer could engage in further conversation.

Police say dash-cam footage capturing the encounter was provided by the officer.

“RCMP have followed up with the woman who has stated she is thankful this was a police officer concerned for her safety,” said RCMP senior communications advisor, Scott Ferris, in a news release.

