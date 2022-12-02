Reported shootings at Fredericton trailer park, one person in custody

One person is in custody following a report of two shootings in a trailer park in Fredericton Friday morning.

The New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force responded to Leafwood Crescent in the Hanwell Trailer Park just before 7 a.m.

In a tweet, Fredericton police said they were responding to a report of two shootings and evacuating nearby residents from their homes.

Fredericton Police Force are on scene at Hanwell (Trailer) Park where they are responding to a report of two shootings and are evacuating nearby residents. One residence is contained. One person is in custody. Please avoid the area for the time being. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) December 2, 2022

Police say one residence is contained and one person is in custody.

They also say an Emergency Response Team has been deployed to the scene.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The RCMP says an Alert Ready message will be issued “should there be a need.”

This is a developing story. More to come...