Rescue Mission providing 550 Thanksgiving meals in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia’s Souls Harbour Rescue Mission will serve free Thanksgiving meals across the province Friday.

The mission said it will serve 550 turkey dinners at its locations in Lower Sackville, Bridgewater, Truro and Sydney Mines in recognition of the holiday. Meals will be available between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Souls Harbour plans to hold a dinner at its Cunard Street location in Halifax on Monday.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission “rescues people from poverty, addiction and despair by offering emergency help such as food, clothing and shelter, life-changing recovery programs and the Gospel message,” according to the organization’s website.

