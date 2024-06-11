ATLANTIC
    • Reservoir at Moncton’s Irishtown Nature Park closed due to blue-green algae

    Irishtown Nature Park in Moncton, N.B., is pictured. (CTV Atlantic) Irishtown Nature Park in Moncton, N.B., is pictured. (CTV Atlantic)
    The Irishtown Nature Park reservoir in Moncton, N.B., is closed due to the presence of blue-green algae.

    A Monday afternoon post on the city’s Facebook page says all recreational activities in the reservoir are suspended.

    “Pet owners are asked to keep their dogs out of the water and not let them drink or swim in the water until further notice,” the post reads.

    The city says signs have been posted throughout the park warning visitors of the closure and updates will be provided.

