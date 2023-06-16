Resident blames political roadblocks for inaction to help Halifax neighborhood at 'extreme' wildfire risk
At the dead end of Wright Lake Run in the Halifax-area subdivision of Westwood Hills is a gap where a bridge used to be.
It’s there that members of the residents association had been trying for years to restore the crossing over to Crown lands in an effort to create a second exit out of the community.
Westwood Hills currently only has one way in – and one way out.
That reality came into sharp focus on May 28, when some residents trying to evacuate the area in the midst of the Tantallon wildfire found themselves blocked in by the fire.
“There’s now officially no way out of Westwood,” says resident Nick Horne in a video he took of the billowing smoke in his neighborhood.
He and others eventually get out, but, he adds, “The fact that nobody was hurt, was pure luck.”
A number of homes in the community were destroyed.
Horne says he tried for years to get the evacuation exit built, communicating with the province, the city, and Nova Scotia Power, which owns the land immediately around the old bridge.
He insists most of the pieces were in place, except for input on tonnage and other issues pertaining to the road, from Halifax’s emergency management division director, Erica Fleck.
Horne says that never came, and the project came to a halt.
“That falls on the office of EMO,” he says, “to action those items and they did nothing.”
A 2017 FireSmart assessment by a Department of Natural Resources Fire Prevention Officer found much the community to be at either “extreme” or “high” risk of wildfire, and noted “lack of egress (is) an issue when it comes to evacuations.”
A representative with Nova Scotia Power confirms the utility had been communicating with the Westwood Hills Residents Association in 2016 about the use of its land to construct a bridge for a “recreational access” road, but says the decision was made not to proceed after discussions with homeowners who were “most directly impacted” raised safety and noise concerns.
Horne says one resident who no longer lives in the area did express opposition, but believes a lack of political will was the ultimate roadblock.
“We need to really ask for accountability, from our government, and the institutions that our government employs,” he says.
Halifax's Emergency Management Division chief, Erica Fleck wasn't available for an interview Friday.
Municipal spokesperson Laura Wright told CTV by email Regional Council directed staff at its June 6 meeting to “develop a staff report on developing egress for the Westwood Hills subdivision.”
The motion to do so was introduced by the councilor for the area, Pamela Lovelace.
Friday, Lovelace penned an open letter to Premier Tim Houston calling attention to the provincial government’s role over the years in the creation of communities lacking egress.
“It will take a long time for my community to heal from this devastation,” she wrote. “Until such time, however, we need to deal with the accountability of how and why, since the 1970s, the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works approved, and continues to approve, unconnected subdivision roads without adequate egress in the HRM.”
When it comes to the history of a second exit for Westwood Hills, Lovelace says it’s a complicated issue of land ownership.
“If they (NS Power) were to choose to open up their property and have it become a public roadway with a public bridge, they would then have to transfer that land over to HRM,” she says, “currently it is private land.”
“Which also leads to provincial Crown land,” she adds, “and the province has not in any way agreed to have egress through their land, so…leadership is needed by the province of Nova Scotia.”
Lovelace says established communities like Westwood Hills and Highland Park were designed with approvals from the province as they were constructed before amalgamation.
Newer developments, such as Indigo Shores, she says, went ahead without approval from council because some were deemed “special planning areas” by the province to expedite housing.
“And if the municipality had the authority and the autonomy to make decisions, then the special planning areas wouldn’t have forced HRM to agree to an additional 150 homes in Indigo Shores when in fact we rejected it due to the fact that egress does not exist.”
Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Kim Masland was asked by a reporter Friday who approves plans for a subdivision such as Indigo Shores.
“That would be HRM under their planning,” stated Masland.
But, she added, the province is communicating with the city on the issue.
“We have been working with HRM to talk about giving land to HRM so that they could provide those exits,” Masland said, “one of the things we have to think about is there is provincial land, and sometimes there is developer’s lands in between.”
Lovelace adds it’s also a matter of funding.
“It’s Crown land, so let’s work together to figure out how to transfer Crown land over to the municipality so then we can begin to plan these egress routes, and, I would hope, that the provincial government would fund them,” she says.
At the end of the day, what Horne and other residents want is an assurance they will see another exit built soon for their community.
“I see no action on this right now,” he says, “a staff report from HRM that’s going to take two years plus… is not going to help us.”
“The building blocks are in place, the proposals are there…HRM needs to pick up where (we) left off and they need to make this happen.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Toronto
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal refunds avoid giving owners of big fleets big bucks: NDP
The licence renewal fee breaks that have put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of regular drivers could still be leaving tens of thousands of dollars with people who own fleets of vehicles.
Calgary
-
Irricana library cancels drag reading event alleging verbal threats, harassment
Officials with a library in rural Alberta say they were forced to pull the plug on a drag reading event after staff were harassed and received multiple threats.
-
Man pulled from Bow River taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday after being pulled from the Bow River in northwest Calgary.
-
Lethbridge mother enters guilty plea in six-week-old infant assault case
A Lethbridge mother has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her six-week-old daughter.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm, smog warnings in effect for Montreal
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Two class-action lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Quebec priests move forward
A pair of class-action lawsuits against two Roman Catholic organizations in Quebec involving sexual assaults alleged to have occurred over the past 80 years can now move forward.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.
-
'Million-dollar rain' brings moisture to dry fields in Edmonton area
This week's rain has brought Edmonton-area farmers back from the brink, according to one official.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, a million stuck in a cycle of deep poverty
Amid ongoing concerns about food insecurity, a newly published national report by Community Food Centres Canada unveils an alarming poverty rate among working-age single adults in Canada, standing at three times higher than the national average.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
London
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Motor vehicle collision leads to charges
A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing drug charges after a motor vehicle collision took place in the city’s northeast end Thursday morning.
-
‘They will both be missed’ says a community in wake of a double tragedy
The giant Canadian flag overlooking Bayfield, Ont.’s Main Street flies at half-mast Friday, as the shoreline community marks the passing of two local men.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
Support groups prepared to help in wake of Carberry bus crash
As Canada comes to grips with the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 people and injured 10 others in Carberry, Manitoba, support groups are standing by to help.
Ottawa
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault
Former OPP officer Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Friday morning after he was found guilty of sexual assault in February.
-
Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month with the federal government.
Saskatoon
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
34-year-old Saskatoon man charged with sexual assault of 9-year-old
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several charges, including sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl, according to police.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds line up for TransLink's collectible DC superhero Compass Cards
The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman are the new faces of transit in Metro Vancouver.
-
SPS chief 'extremely disappointed' by Surrey council's decision to keep RCMP
The chief of Surrey's municipal police department says he's "extremely disappointed" by the city council's decision to dissolve his force and return to the RCMP. He's also warning that Surrey's police transition saga is not yet over.
-
Third person dies after ‘multiple suspicious deaths’ in Kelowna home: RCMP
A third person found inside a Kelowna home during a double homicide investigation earlier this month has now died, according to Mounties.
Regina
-
'Breach of trust': Judge hands down 8-year sentence to Regina mom who killed toddler
Brittney Burghardt spent her last moments out of custody tearfully hugging her family goodbye inside a courtroom at the Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. pharmacists soon will be able to draw blood samples
In Saskatchewan, pharmacists will be able to draw blood samples and nurse practitioners have the authority to admit and discharge hospital patients.
-
Regina's former city manager was paid nearly $850,000 after firing
Regina’s former city manager Chris Holden was paid out $849,319 in the wake of his abrupt departure from the position in February of last year, according to a city financial report.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.