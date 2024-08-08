Residents advised against swimming in Springfield Lake Beach in Halifax

A water quality advisory is in effect at Springfield Lake Beach in Halifax after tests show high levels of bacteria in the water.

The beach area is not closed but use of it is at the user’s own risk. The municipality is advising residents against swimming while the advisory is in effect.

Lifeguards will stay on-site for regular hours advising people against swimming.

Springfield Lake Beach is one of the supervised beaches in Halifax, and the municipality tests the water quality regularly throughout the summer months. Tests conducted recently found bacteria levels at the beach were higher than the Health Canada guidelines.

The high levels of bacteria could be caused by a number of factors, including wildlife and impacts from climate change like high temperatures, lower water levels, and heavy rainfall.

The municipality says they will be testing the water and will lift the advisory once levels are back within the guidelines.

Risk advisories are still in effect for Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth and Kinap Beach in Porters Lake. Cunard Pond Beach remains closed due to potential blue-green algae.

