Residents asked to shelter in place as RCMP respond to shots fired near Centennial Park in Moncton
Codiac Regional RCMP is conducting a police operation on Millennium Blvd, Moncton. The area is closed to traffic.
HALIFAX -- The Codiac RCMP is actively responding to a call where shots were fired in the Centennial Park area of Moncton, N.B.
In an Alert Ready message sent by the RCMP, they are asking everyone in the area to lock their doors, stay away from the windows, and shelter in place.
"Residents/schools/businesses and people in area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows," wrote the RCMP in a tweet.
In a tweet from Horizon Health, they say due to the ongoing police operation, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre and blood collection centre at the Moncton Coliseum have been closed. Anyone with an appointment at the coliseum is asked to not attend.
The Anglophone East School District has also locked down three of their schools, including Bernice MacNaughton High School, Hillcrest Middle School, and Bessborough School due to the ongoing police presence.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.