Residents evacuated after pipe bursts in Fredericton condo

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting more than a dozen people in Fredericton who have been temporarily displaced due to water damage and safety concerns from a burst pipe.

The burst pipe, which compromised the building's electrical and safety systems, resulted in the evacuation of residents of a 20-unit condominium complex on Venus Court.

Volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross assisted 16 people from seven units in arranging emergency lodging. The organization says other residents made their own arrangements to stay with loved ones.

"The water leak began shortly after noon (Tuesday)," a news release reads. "It's hoped that most occupants will be able to return home Wednesday once the leak and any resulting water damage is repaired, and the electrical system can be inspected and service restored."