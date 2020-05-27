HALIFAX -- Some residents in Saint John, N.B., were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday after a natural gas leak in the Champlain Heights area.

Saint John Fire and Liberty Gas employees were called to the area around Ian Street after receiving reports of the leak.

According to police, the source of the leak has been found and is being repaired after the gas line was accidentally hit during construction work.

Some streets in the area were closed, including Champlain Drive and Ian Street.

Officials say Champlain Drive should reopen shortly. Ian Street will remain closed for about two hours as the line is repaired.

Residents have since been told they are allowed to return home.