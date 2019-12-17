CURRYVILLE, N.B. -- A rural road just outside of Riverview, N.B., has reopened to traffic just a week after heavy downpours washed away a large culvert.

Residents in the area say they're pleased the road is once again passable, but they're skeptical of its longevity after what many are calling "Band-Aid repairs."

"I think I even went on Facebook and announced, 'The trucks are here! They're going to fix it!'" said Helen Horsman, a resident of Albert Mines Road.

An advisory on the government's website said the section of Albert Mines Road would be repaired and reopened by Dec. 20.

Horsman says she was surprised to see construction crews begin and finish work on the road Monday -- four days ahead of schedule.

"Everybody was happy, everybody was happy that it was getting fixed," Horsman said.

And while residents are pleased the road is once again passable, many have their doubts about how long the repair will last.

The Department of Transportation says the gravel surface will remain in place until permanent repairs are completed.

It's a fix Terry Akerley doesn't suspect will survive winter's wrath.

"The plows are going to tear that right up, within two to three trips," Akerley said. "There's not going to be anything left. So then the guys will be back again trying to fix it in snow and ice -- even worse conditions than it was the last couple days of them working."

Horsman says workers with the Department of Transportation informed her that construction of a more permanent fix isn't expected to start until spring.

Workers from the province say they’ll also be installing large concrete guard rails on either side of the road for additional safety.