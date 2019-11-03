

HALIFAX -- One woman is dead, and two are others injured following a serious collision in Aldersville, Nova Scotia, on Saturday afternoon. Despite being a tragic accident, residents in the area say they’re all too familiar with car crashes along the stretch of Highway 12.

On Saturday, shortly after 4 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 12 in Aldersville in Lunenburg County. Police say the collision occurred when the driver of a Chrysler sedan was attempting to pass other vehicles and struck an oncoming Volkswagen – spraying wreckage on the road and bringing out a flurry of emergency personnel and flashing lights.

“We did have a collision analyst come to the scene, and that resulted in the closure of Highway 12 for about seven hours,” says Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. “It reopened around 11 p.m., so once they have a chance to look at the evidence and perhaps determine a cause of the collision we'll be able to make a decision about charges following that.”

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to hospital in Kentville, while the driver of the Volkswagon was airlifted to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries. Unfortunately, a passenger in the Volkswagon, a 71-year-old woman, died at the scene.

It's not clear what factors may have led to the crash, but residents in the area say speed is something that often worries them.

“Quite often, I have to slow down well before the house to pull in the driveway,” says resident Justin Greenough. “There’s [that's] a double line and people pass me because they're going too fast.”

The speed limit along the stretch is 90 km/hr – but drivers often ignore the limit. Some residents say they’ve witnessed motorists driving at 100-120 km/hr – making them anxious to be on the road.

“Days like today, on a Sunday, where you wake up, and you want to go for a drive – you just decide to stay home because you're worried about pulling out into the road,” says Greenough.

Meanwhile, RCMP says the driver of the Volkswagon, who was airlifted to hospital in Halifax, is now in stable condition; however, she is dealing with serious injuries.

As of Sunday, there are no charges pending, but RCMP continues to investigate and say that could change once they collect findings and data from their collision analysts.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff