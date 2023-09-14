Residents in southwest Nova Scotia brace for Lee

People in Digby are watching Lee’s path closely as the latest forecasts show the storm is tracking to blow through the area.

On Thursday afternoon, fishermen were moving their boats into the harbour and tying their vessels down with extra lines.

“It’s going to be a heck of a time I believe,” said Louis Thibodeau who was helping his friend tie down his fishing boat.

Gas stations were busy as people fueled up vehicles and filled jerry cans to power generators.

ATMS were also busy as people rush to get cash.

Digby’s Mayor, Ben Cleveland, said the community is well-prepared. He notes a group meets regularly to talk about how they would respond to an emergency, and will be ready to open comfort centres at the Fire Department and Digby Station if necessary.

“We always tell people to prepare for a hurricane, get bottled water, flashlights, power bank for your cell phone,” Cleveland said.

“The big thing is stay home but also check on your neighbours.”

Cleveland is reminding people to pay attention to Environment Canada and notices from the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

The mayor said the community is prepared to use the emergency alert system if needed, as well as communicate with people via social media or other means.

Cleveland also said Public Works crews will start to do 12-hour shifts beginning Friday night.

“If we need to get a message out, cause Digby is three square kilometres, we can go door-to-door in a hurry,” he said. “But we can use the alert system.”

