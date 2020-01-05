HALIFAX -- Snowplows in Sydney, Nova Scotia, plowed through their first heavy-duty task of the winter on Sunday. However, the timing of the snowy conditions has some people in the area feeling quite thankful, considering the region’s first significant storm waited until January to visit town.

"It's a little heavy,” says snowplow operator, Leroy Covey about the snow. “A minute to push around - it's adding up pretty quick."

The precipitation began crossing the Canso Causeway as people were having breakfast – quickly making a mess of roads and highways. By afternoon, conditions became worse, causing many commuters to stray from the roads – making Downtown Sydney feel like a ghost town. Poor visibility also led to ferry crossings being cancelled between North Sydney and Newfoundland.

"It's terrible,” says one resident.

While some weren't happy to be out in the wintery mess, others were delighted with it and took the opportunity to make time for sledding as the storm continued to grow in strength.

"They love it,” says resident Stephanie Hynes, who spent the day sledding with her children. “Great way to end their holiday season."

As the evening neared, conditions became blizzard-like with winds 70-80km/h – although some were taking it all in stride.

"I think we've been pretty spoiled this year," says resident Dan McDonnell. “January is a great time to have your first storm. I think we're very, very fortunate."

Meanwhile, with snow expected to continue falling well into Monday morning – when conditions are expected to improve – those tasked with the cleanup are preparing themselves to work into the early hours.

"A long one,” says Covey. “I won't be back home until the morning sometime."