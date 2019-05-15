

CTV Atlantic





People in a Dieppe, N.B., neighbourhood are in shock after a brutal home invasion.

“We were sitting in the living room and we saw the cops go by,” said neighbor Yvonne Poirier.

It was just before noon on Monday when Codiac RCMP received a call about a weapons complaint.

“Police were called to the Dover Road area for a woman that had been stabbed,” said Sgt. Mathieu Roy of the Codiac RCMP.

Police surrounded a home on a side street in the Dover Road area.

“Any time a call is received with a weapon involved, we do respond in force,” Roy said. “As well as for setting up a perimeter when we're using the police dog services, we need many units to contain the area.”

Police arrested 22-year-old Dieppe native Luc Nowlan and charged him with nine different offences including: attempted murder, sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police have not released the name of the female victim, but have said she suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“I usually stay here and I don't lock the door, but today I was alone, so I locked my door all day,” Poirier said.

RCMP say this was not a random attack

“We can't go into details about their connection, but they were known to each other,” Roy said.

People in the area say they're shocked by Monday's events and that their little community is usually rather quiet

“It's scary because this is a really quiet neighbourhood,” Poirier said. “Friendly people here and everything.”

Benoit Savoie says “everyone here owns, so we know each other, so we don't have any issues. We respect each other.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing May 21.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.