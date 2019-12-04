PORT ELGIN, N.B. -- Residents of Port Elgin, N.B., say their village has suffered a big blow after someone stole a generator from the community.

The $60,000 commercial diesel generator -- which was only purchased a few months ago -- is used as a backup power supply for the village water supply system.

Without it, residents say there would be no water for essential services in the village, in the case of a power outage.

The RCMP are investigating the theft. They believe the generator was unhooked and removed from a fenced-in area sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Nov. 30.

Police say it is a large, heavy piece of equipment that would have required a vehicle and flatbed trailer equipped with a winch, or possibly a small-lift system, to transport.

The generator is a Kohler brand with model number 45REOZT4. The serial number is SGM32KKG2. It is white with blue panel doors on the back.

The generator is sold as a portable generator capable of being towed, but the village removed the tires and had it sitting on wooden blocks.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who may have seen the generator being transported, is asked to contact the Sackville RCMP.