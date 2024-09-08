Residents of new affordable housing in Dartmouth begin moving in

The first residents of the 32 new affordable homes for women and their children in Dartmouth, N.S., have moved in, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Residents of the townhomes in the Mount Hope neighbourhood, will have access to services tailored to meet their needs, such as support for maintaining the unit, referrals to mental health and healthcare services, and employment skills training, says a news release from the Nova Scotia government on Sunday.

With funding and support from the federal government, the provincial government and Halifax Regional Municipality, YWCA Halifax acquired the 32 newly constructed two and three bedroom townhomes, says the release.

“This project demonstrates the art of the possible when we work together,” said Miia Suokonautio, executive director of YWCA Halifax in the release. “When we lean into each of our respective expertise and with the support of all orders of government, we can achieve affordability and complete communities at scale. Quality modular housing and solid partnerships offer a viable way out of the housing crisis.”

In partnership with the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, 10 units will be set aside for urban Indigenous families who are in core housing need and experiencing homelessness. Twelve units will be set aside for families currently living in hotels and being supported by Adsum for Women and Children. While the remaining units will be filled from existing YWCA Halifax housing programs, says the release.

Funding for staffing, operations and wraparound services will be provided by the Department of Community Services.

