Residents of rural N.S. town frustrated as sole community bank closes
With tourism season just around the corner, Louisbourg, N.S., is getting ready to welcome thousands of travelers to their community.
“For this year, there's 11 cruise ships planned for Louisbourg with 2,500 passengers per stop,” said James Edwards, Cape Breton Regional Municipal Councillor.
Besides visitors, the community has shown growth with new families moving into town. But with news its only bank will soon be closed permanently, residents are feeling hurt and angry.
Those feelings didn't change after a community meeting last week with representatives from the financial institution.
“RBC has been built in rural communities like this one that are based around industries like fishing, and I think for the older population it really feels personal. It feels like a personal betrayal to them, so it was hard to listen to some of them talk,” said Jenna Lahey, Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO.
In an email to CTV News, RBC admitted changes like this are hard, but argued banking has changed.
"We found that clients want fast, convenient, digital options that enable them to bank when and where they want, whether that’s from their home, office or while out-and-about," said Todd Strickland, Regional Vice President, Cape Breton and Eastern Nova Scotia.
“I asked if they considered the projections for the next couple of years with what's happening now for Louisbourg and what's going to happen in the future, which is all positive events, but their mind was made up,” said Edwards.
RBC says it's doing everything to try and provide a smooth transition.
“This includes one-on-one meetings, learning and information sessions every Wednesday afternoon, and a branch employee will be traveling to Louisbourg once a week in October,” said Strickland.
The search is now on for another financial institution to take RBC's place.
“I don't see another bank setting up permanent shop, but we're hoping something like a satellite office that's open a couple days a week or even an ATM. An ATM would be a huge win for the community,” said Lahey.
There will be no jobs lost with the closure and current employees have the option to work at another branch.
