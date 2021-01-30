HALIFAX -- The Adelaide Senior Care Home in Waverley, N.S. wrote in a letter to families that they are permanently closing their doors.

In the letter, the home says due to required renovations issued by the Halifax Regional Municipality that will cost upwards of $300-thousand, the home will be closing effective Feb. 28.

The letter was sent to six full-time residents, leaving them 30 days to find a new home.

“All those poor families,” said Bill Vangorder, the chief policy officer with the Canadian Association for Retired Persons (CARP).

According to the home’s president, Jody Munn, some of the required renovations include a new sprinkler system, firewalls, fire doors, and additional fire exits.

The business plan for the facility does not support the $300-thousand required for upgrades.

The letter from The Adelaide Senior Care Home was sent to families the same say Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced an addition of 236 nursing home beds in the Central zone.

“Hopefully the provincial government and the Department of Health will step in and aid them to find a place quickly,” said Vangorder.

According to Vangorder, those who live in the Waverley care home require constant care, adding to the urgency of them finding a new home. Vangorder says, at least one of the residents who received the letter is living with Alzheimer's disease.

“It’s a huge issue and we hear it from our CARP members all the time. There aren’t enough beds, especially for people with Dementia,” explained Vangorder.

The building, which dates back more than 100 years, is now for sale. It first opened as a long-term care home almost six years ago.

One family member of a resident who pays $4,500 a month in rent to live at The Adelaide Senior Care Home told CTV News they have not yet figured out their next steps.

“Will be almost impossible,” said Vangorder.

In a phone call between CTV News and Jody Munn on Saturday, he said the home plans to do whatever they can to help people currently living in the Adelaide find a new facility to live in over the next month.

Vangorder says residents could be in for a long wait, adding the wait list to find a place for seniors to live in Nova Scotia can last many months.