Residents in Southeastern New Brunswick gathered on Sunday to oppose the privatization of Murray Beach Provincial Park in Murray Corner.

People young and old came together at the beach during the afternoon to show their support for Murray Beach Action, a group actively opposing the provincial government's plans to privatize the park.

The park is currently under the operation of the New Brunswick government and offers 10 seasonal jobs onsite – which some fear could disappear if the park becomes privately owned.

Hollie lake worries will be replaced if the park is privately owned.

"People that work here in our area, work for like three months to make their money and live the rest of the twelve months on that three month's money," says Hollie Lake, a member of Murray Beach Action.

For others, Murray Beach has sentimental value.

"Last summer, my great-granddaughter visited me, and that's our fifth generation that's been in this park," says Laurie Babineau, who has frequented the beach with family to camp since he was a young boy.

The campground currently offers 111 sites and 8 cabins. Babineau says he worries a private operator could add additional sites in an effort to gain a larger profit.

"If you go to any other park, not saying all of them, but most of the other parks, you're nose to nose – you can reach out and touch the trailer beside you," he says. "Here you've got a good-sized lot, you've got room to spread out."

Stephen Robb, who helped organize the Murray Beach Action group, says additional sites would also mean additional stress on an already overworked sewage system.

"They [Department of Environment] test the waters every three days, and the beach has been closed for two days this season so far – which isn't too bad," says Robb. "It was closed seven days in total last season."

And travellers also say they will be disappointed if the province goes forward with the privatization.

"We want the money to come to this area of New Brunswick," says Mimi Chin, who has been visiting from Montreal with family to camp for the past few years. "I didn't realize there was only like 1,500 habitants, so it's very important to keep the jobs in Murray Beach."

Currently, Murray Beach Action has gathered over 1,400 signatures on a petition that will be presented to legislature when the house sits later this month.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang