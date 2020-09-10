HALIFAX -- The RCMP are asking people to avoid the area of Beach Road in Pictou Landing, N.S., as they respond to a weapons call.

They are also asking people who live in the area to shelter in place as they investigate.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident at this time. They say they will provide updates as soon as they become available.

RCMPNS responding to a weapons call on Beach Rd. in #PictouLanding. Please shelter in place and avoid the area. We'll send updates as soon as they are available — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Pictou Landing First Nation School will delay opening until lunchtime.

Chief Andrea Paul says there is busing available for students who attend other schools, but buses will not be travelling on Beach Road.