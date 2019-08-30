

CTV Atlantic





High levels of arsenic have prompted a warning to steer clear of Barry's Run, which empties into Lake Charles in Dartmouth.

An environmental assessment of the river in Port Wallace has confirmed contamination from mine tailings.

The municipality has put warning signs in place advising residents to not swim, wade, or eat fish from the area.

Barry's Run, which is fed by Mitchell's Brook, is in the watershed area of the former Montague gold mine site.

The mine site is owned by the province, which is in the process of preparing a plan to close it.