ALBERTON, P.E.I. -- Local residents in western Prince Edward Island have joined the search for two teenaged boys who went missing when their small boat capsized off the province's coast Wednesday night.

Northport, P.E.I., Mayor Wendy McNeill said residents from the West Prince area are using everything from fishing boats to kayaks to help look for the two teens.

"Anybody that can get on the water for any reason whatsoever, they're out there," McNeill said in an interview Thursday. "It's just unbelievable to see the amount of people out there searching."

The joint rescue co-ordination centre said another young man was on the boat and made it back to shore Wednesday night, placing a 911 call at 9:28 p.m.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the rescue centre says a Cormorant helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene off Fox Island, near Alberton, P.E.I., and it has been joined by several coast guard vessels and a C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The search for the missing 17-year-olds continued Thursday afternoon, but Owens said there has been no sign of them or their boat.

He said the search and rescue vessels and aircraft will be deployed for the rest of the day and into the evening, at which point they'll assess survivability and drift patterns, to decide if the search should be continued.

McNeill said the Northport Community Centre has been set up with food and drink for people taking part in the search out on the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The mayor of Alberton, PEI confirms a search is underway for two boys who were out in a small boat here in Northport last night. One of three made it back to shore - two still missing. pic.twitter.com/wH0gIaZJ4z — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) September 17, 2020

RCMP, fishermen, helicopter crews are just some of the hands on deck assisting with the search. pic.twitter.com/xFcTFTzaXg — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) September 17, 2020