ALBERTON, P.E.I. -- Local residents in western Prince Edward Island have joined the search for two teenaged boys who went missing off the province's western coast Wednesday night.

Northport, P.E.I., Mayor Wendy McNeill said residents from the West Prince area are using everything from fishing boats to kayaks to help look for the two teens.

"Anybody that can get on the water for any reason whatsoever, they're out there," McNeill said in an interview Thursday. "It's just unbelievable to see the amount of people out there searching."

A spokesman for the joint rescue co-ordination centre said another young man who was on the boat made it back to shore late Wednesday night and called for assistance at about 10 p.m.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens said a Cormorant helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene, and several coast guard vessels joined the search.

He said as of 10 a.m. local time Thursday, neither of the 17-year-olds had been located in the search off Fox Island, near Alberton, P.E.I.

Owens said local boats are assisting the coast guard ships Cap Nord and S. Dudka in the search.

McNeill said the Northport Community Centre has been set up with food and drink donations for people who are searching out on the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The mayor of Alberton, PEI confirms a search is underway for two boys who were out in a small boat here in Northport last night. One of three made it back to shore - two still missing. pic.twitter.com/wH0gIaZJ4z — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) September 17, 2020

RCMP, fishermen, helicopter crews are just some of the hands on deck assisting with the search. pic.twitter.com/xFcTFTzaXg — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) September 17, 2020