Resolution kept: Cape Breton group completes '100 days of fitness' challenge

In the shadow of the Big Fiddle, a group of women took a victory lap along the boardwalk in Sydney, N.S., Monday.

Heather Malcolm is one of dozens who signed up on New Year's Day for the “100 Days of Fitness” challenge, put on by the Cape Breton Road Runners.

Malcolm says she got active to help her mental health.

"I deal with a lot of anxiety and depression,” said Malcolm. “Running helps clear my mind.”

“I don't have to think about anything but my distance or my time."

When CTV Atlantic first checked in with participant Shantelle Farrell, she was out getting active in the middle of a January snowstorm.

But the weather wasn't her biggest challenge over the past hundred days.

When an injury kept her from running, she had to find other ways to complete the required 30 minutes of activity per day.

"As long as physio said that I could keep moving I was going to keep moving, because that's definitely helping the injury heal,” Farrell said. “And I told too many people they had to do it, so there was no way I was going to quit. Because then, they would have been mad at me obviously."

For the roughly 40 participants who completed the challenge, Monday was day 100, and thus the end of the challenge.

Malcolm says the most rewarding part of the 100 days was getting to do it with her daughter.

"There have been days when I definitely didn't want to go, but then she would message me saying 'We're going for a run,’” said Malcom. That was the twist of my arm that I needed.”

All successful participants will get T-shirts as a way to remember the shared commitment, while the group looks ahead to what is next.

"I'm so glad that day 100 is here and everyone has accomplished their goals, and that we're ready for new exciting adventures,” Farrell said.