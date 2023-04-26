Restaurant recruitment drive for foreign workers may result in disappointment: labour group
Regular patrons at Maritime restaurants may be seeing some new faces among the employees in the months ahead. It's thanks to a new partnership between a national trade organization and an international recruitment firm, but some labour leaders say they may be shocked by the cost of living when they get to the region.
Restaurants Canada announced the deal with AMK Global Group on Wednesday.
“Canada’s food service sector relies heavily on welcoming new Canadians, and even more so now with the labour shortage our industry has found itself in as we rebuild post-pandemic; however, we’ve heard from our members that the process of recruiting from outside of the country can be incredibly lengthy, costly and at times complicated,” said Christian Buhagiar, president and CEO of Restaurants Canada in a news release.
“Given this feedback, it was important for us to bring forward a partnership that can support members in streamlining this process at an affordable rate to ensure our members can fill empty positions efficiently. We’re excited about working with AMK Global Group and know our sector will benefit greatly from the services they offer," said Buhagiar.
The organization's latest outlook survey for Q4 2022 revealed 53 per cent of respondents were looking to attract or hire new staff, with many saying they'd been forced to reduce operating hours because of a lack of workers.
The issue was flagged again Tuesday when the Canadian Federation of Independent Business released the results of its own survey, indicating owners were working the equivalent of an eight-day workweek because they don't have enough help.
"Government's got to take a role here," business professor Ed McHugh told CTV News Tuesday.
"We have to look at the rate of immigration and how quickly we allow immigrants to get into this country. I know we have to be careful -- but I think we have to look at immigration and how we let people in," he said.
However, the Atlantic Regional Representative for the Canadian Labour Congress says incoming workers might not realize lower wages won't cover living expenses in the current economy.
"Rents throughout Nova Scotia have risen dramatically over the past two to three years, and are a key factor driving inflation," Tony Tracy told CTV News.
"For low-waged workers, rents are taking up increasing amounts of weekly paycheques, and, in many cases, low-waged workers are being priced entirely out of the housing market and are unable to afford even a one-bedroom unit. More and more workers are having to share accommodations, and many have been left homeless by the drastic increases in housing costs, despite having jobs," he said, adding the situation is worse for temporary foreign workers.
"There have been many cases of employers housing temporary foreign workers in crowded and inadequate housing conditions and charging those workers large amounts for rent, taking a considerable amount of their weekly or monthly pay," said Tracy.
According to the news release, AMK Global was founded in 2017, and "is a leading Regulated Immigration & Recruitment Company specializing in Canadian Immigration Services worldwide and delivering end-to-end Recruitment solutions to Companies in Canada.”
"With a team of qualified professionals holding decades of experience in the Immigration & Hospitality Sector, AMK Global Group has served numerous Canadian companies in hiring skilled talent worldwide," said the release.
“The number one challenge for hospitality providers in today's marketplace is the sourcing and retention of staff. AMK Global Group offers the solution to this persistent issue with a turnkey service assisting in all aspects of the complexities in recruitment. We are professional, knowledgeable and affordable: saving providers their most crucial resource - time," founder and CEO San Mahajan is quoted as saying.
With head offices in both the U.K. and Toronto, the company website advertises services for immigration to both regions, with testimonials from clients in Qatar, Nigeria, India, UAE and elsewhere.
Restaurants Canada says the foodservice sector is a $100 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day.
The organization says the sector directly employs 1.2 million people and indirectly supports another 290,000+ in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year.
