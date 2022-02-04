Restriction rules: Some want to see more action on mandates in N.S.

For the first time in more than a month the Saint John Seadogs will be on the ice competitively, hosting a team from Quebec in their home arena Friday.

“We're allowed 50 percent capacity as long as we observed adequate social distancing, so there will be fans in the building tonight," said President and General Manager, Trevor Georgie.

New Brunswick moved to level 2 almost a week ago allowing the Q-league to resume games in the province.

“Certainly from a financial perspective it's crucial," said Georgie.

Teams in Nova Scotia and P.E.I are not able to play.

On Friday, Nova Scotia announced sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors, but without spectators.

“There is a positive sign at least there is some return to normal activity, even though attendance is restricted for parents," said hockey parent, Scott Purdie.

Across the country some provinces are removing most restrictions.

Alberta’s Premier calling their plan “safe” brushing off concerns they were opening too soon.

Saskatchewan is following suit and Newfoundland will be easing restrictions on businesses and gatherings Monday.

“We need to see a plan from public health. We don’t just need to see a press release on a Friday afternoon with no explanation for Monday,” said Halifax Chamber of Commerce CEO, Patrick Sullivan.

Premier Tim Houston has said more restrictions will be eased by Feb. 14 if all goes well.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like in April, May, June, and July. We need to know that. People are hiring employees right now. They’re doing marketing campaigns for the summer," said Sullivan, “We need to know what the plans are for the future and we need to know what’s going to happen in the next two weeks.”