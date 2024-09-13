Retinal surgery program in New Brunswick allows residents to get critical eye care in province

A new program in New Brunswick will allow residents to receive critical eye care in their own province instead of crossing the border for care.

The program – a partnership between the Department of Health and the regional health authorities – will have retinal surgeries performed at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

The government is spending $476,000 for start-up costs and up to an additional $926,000 in annual operating costs to help the Horizon Health Network establish the program, which is expected to be in place later this year.

“We know retinal surgery can be life-changing for patients, including often restoring a person’s vision. The provincial program will provide this important service to New Brunswickers right here at home,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in a news release Friday.

“This is another example of how we are working together to improve access to health-care services. This will be the first location of a retinal surgery program in New Brunswick, and more locations may be considered.”

Until now, New Brunswick has been the only province without a formal retinal surgery program. Each year, roughly 600 New Brunswickers have to travel to Quebec or Nova Scotia for treatment, according to the provincial news release.

“Establishing a retinal surgery program at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital represents a major step forward in providing improved access to sight-saving care for patients across New Brunswick,” said Dr. Patricia Bryden, Horizon Health Network’s co-leader of surgical services.

“By establishing this service in our province, we are reducing barriers to care, aligning with Horizon’s ongoing commitment to improving access to critical health services.”

Untreated retinal disorders can result in permanent blindness; however, timely surgery can often restore vision.

The service will be delivered by ophthalmologists Dr. Vinicius Vanzan and Dr. Wei Wei Lee.

