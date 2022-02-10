Retired N.B. firefighter writes book outlining his experience on the frontlines

QUISPAMSIS, N.B. -

With nearly four decades of firefighting experience under his belt, retired Saint John District Chief Gordon McKay has plenty of stories to share from the frontlines.

Some of those stories have now been captured in a brand new book by the first-time author called “When Fire Strikes,” which details the major calls that McKay, now 86, responded to during his storied career.

“I remember the first day I went to work in the fire department and I remember the last day I worked,” says McKay. “Any fire worth remembering, I wrote it all down.”

McKay started out his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1955. His first 11 years were spent as a pump operator before being transferred to the training division.

“I spent 10 years training firefighters, all types of firefighters from all over the province – you treat them right, and they’ll treat you right,” he said.

The book tells the stories of such incidents as the Groundhog Day Gale, the fire at Assumption Church and the King Street Explosions – from McKay’s perspective on the ground.

McKay wrote the book over the span of a few months during the pandemic, and it was a project he was encouraged by his grandchildren to do as a way to preserve his stories.

“Our family is very close together,” says McKay. "And they always wanted something to remember me by. I’m 86. I’m not going to be here forever … they’ve got the memories.”

Memories that are now also being shared with others. McKay says he ordered 50 books from the printer and will soon be ordering 50 more in order to keep up with demand.

“I’m getting nothing but praise, everybody is praising me, and I didn’t know I was that good,” McKay says, laughing.

An amazing and accomplished career of a firefighter – and mentor to many – now captured on the page.