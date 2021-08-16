WENTWORTH, N.S. -- There's an art to piling fire wood, but it's something else altogether to turn it into an art form – or a church.

"I just came up with the idea and I thought I could build it," said Ronald Beebe, a semi-retired pastor who has a good idea of the configuration of a church.

"I didn't make any measurements, I just started building it and came about as it is," Beebe said. "I call it the church of the wild wood."

The rustic country church is made up of Beebe's winter supply of wood. It's six metres long and three-and-a-half metres wide. It has crosses in the windows and mini-pews and an altar inside.

"Somebody said I have that too much time on my hands," said Beebe. "I did it in May and June, just picked away at it."

Beebe started his woodpile works of art three years ago.

"I think the first year, I built a fort for my grandkids," Beebe says. "And then I built a circular castle the next year, and last year I built a man-of-war ship with a cannon."

He says his creations have become a favourite of his grandchildren and the community.

People drive by and they stop and they look, some people drive in. Somebody stopped one day on a bicycle and wanted to know when there was going to be a service.

Beebe's works don't last forever, winter is coming after all and the wood helps heat his home, so if you want a look, you'd better hurry.

"I'll take it down by the end of October, I'll just take it all down or push it down and I'll gather it up in my little wagon, take it to my house and put it in the basement for the winter," Beebe said.

Beebe says he has some ideas for next year's concept but he didn't want to say what he was thinking.

Maybe he'll decide while sitting in front of a nice, warm fire.

If you think latest woodpile is a thing of beauty, welcome to the congregation.