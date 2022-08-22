Retired senior Mountie, commissioner to testify at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
A former RCMP divisional commander and the commissioner of the federal police force are scheduled to testify this week at the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
The public hearings, set to resume Monday in Halifax following a three week break, are to first hear from former assistant commissioner Lee Bergerman, while RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to begin her testimony on Tuesday.
Bergerman was commanding officer of Nova Scotia's H Division of the RCMP during the 13 hour rampage that saw a man disguised as a Mountie fatally shoot 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020.
The 35-year veteran of the force retired in October, 2021 just weeks before the inquiry got underway.
Both Bergerman and Lucki have drawn fire over the RCMP's handling of the investigation and public communications in the aftermath of the shootings.
The senior Mounties have also each given previous testimony before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa that is investigating alleged political interference in the force's handling of the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2022.
