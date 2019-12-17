SALISBURY, N.B. -- Back in November, bus driver Patty Paddock was busy hand-stitching more than 60 quilts for the students on her bus route.

On Monday, with her retirement fast approaching, it was time to deliver them.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 piled into Salisbury Elementary School on Monday morning for a very special surprise.

Waiting for them inside? A stack of neatly tied, hand-stitched quilts, each made with love, by Paddock, their bus driver,

“It’s sort of like they were an early Christmas present!” said one student.

In the past, Paddock made quilts for the graduating students on her bus, but with her retirement coming at the end of this week, she decided to make a quilt for all 66 students on her route, a decision that had her working against the clock to finish in time.

"For the last three months, I have done nothing but sew quilts," Paddock said. "Every minute I can, even up to last night, I was finishing the last quilt."

She says the roughly 330 hours of hand stitching were all worth it.

"It just shows me that they did appreciate me and they respected me and I knew that," Paddock said. "But it just means more when a high school student hugs you? That’s like, 'wow.'"

Many of her students have mixed emotions about Paddock handing in her keys.

"She means a lot," said Grade 12 student Riley Mullins. "She’s been my bus driver for literally all of my schooling and it’s a lot to take in to see her go, but I’m happy for her."

The younger ones see it differently.

"It’s sad," said Grade 2 student Carson Cambers. "I’m going to miss her because we’re getting a new bus driver after the Christmas break and I do not like it, it’s so sad."

Paddock has a message for those unsure about the next driver who will be taking the wheel in the new year.

“Give the new bus driver a chance now, don’t be hard on her,” Paddock said.

For some students, the handmade quilts have already become cherished keepsakes.

"I already know where I’m going to hang it," said Grade 12 student Jordan Mantler. "I’m going to hang it in my dorm room, keep it in my apartment. I’m not letting it go."